First Baby.jpg

Holly Smyth brought cheer and smiles all around with her arrival as the first baby of the year to be born in Cavan General Hospital. Baby Holly weighing in at a healthy 8lbs 12ozs was born on Tuesday, January 2 at 12:15pm to delighted parents Julie and Malachy Smyth.

Holly is the fourth baby for the Ballinode couple and will join her delighted brother and two sisters at home. Midwives Sarah Jane O’Brien & Grainne Walsh were the two ladies who helped to bring baby Holly into the world. Congratulations to the Smyth family from all at The Anglo-Celt. Photo: Lorraine Teevan