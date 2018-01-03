COOKIES ON Anglo Celt

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Anglo Celt website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.

ACCEPT

Welcome beautiful baby Holly!  

Wednesday, 3rd January, 2018 12:42pm

Welcome beautiful baby Holly!  

First Baby.jpg

Holly Smyth brought cheer and smiles all around with her arrival as the first baby of the year to be born in Cavan General Hospital. Baby Holly weighing in at a healthy 8lbs 12ozs was born on Tuesday, January 2 at 12:15pm to delighted parents Julie and Malachy Smyth. 

Holly is the fourth baby for the Ballinode couple and will join her delighted brother and two sisters at home. Midwives Sarah Jane O’Brien & Grainne Walsh were the two ladies who helped to bring baby Holly into the world.  Congratulations to the Smyth family from all at The Anglo-Celt.  Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Post a Comment

blog comments powered by Disqus

RELATED STORIES

SHARE
CLOSE