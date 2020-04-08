Bereavement notices
Maura Fox
(nee Masterson), James Fox’s Pub & Funeral Directors, Abbeylands, Navan, previously, 25 Watergate Street and formerly of Brackloney, Castlerahan, Co. Cavan.
Predeceased by her beloved husband James and brother John.
She will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters; Elizabeth (Wallace), Jimmy, Johnny, Richard (Dicky), Mary (Dunne) and William (Liam), sons-in-law; Davy and Paul, daughters-in-law; Audrey, Rosaleen, Mary and Una, her 21 adoring grandchildren; Deirdre, Denise, James, Lorraine, Brian, Gemma, Róisín, David, Seánagh, Laura, Dónal, Michelle, Ciarán, Ariann, James, Ciara, Aoife, Gary, Shane, Mark and Caolán, niece, nephews, relatives and large circle of neighbours and friends.
In line with Government / Hse advice regathering public gatherings a Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 1 o clock in St. Mary's Church, Navan. Funeral service can be viewed on St. Mary's Parish website at www.navanparish.ie/webcam. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Navan.
A celebration of Maura's life will be held at a later date.
Maisie Freehill
(nee Mc Gerty), Snugborough, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. April 7th 2020, suddenly at Cavan General hospital.
Deeply regretted by her loving sons Frankie, John, Maurice, daughters Mary, Sarah & Susan, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives & friends.
In keeping with government & HSE restrictions a private family funeral will take place. A memorial Mass for Maisie will take place at a later date.
Michael Higgins
New York, formerly 10 Cavan Street, Cootehill, Co. Cavan, April 7th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan.
Predeceased by his parents John and Brigid Higgins, Brother John, Sisters Kathleen, Olive, Bridie, Pauline, Maire, and Nuala.
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, brothers Tony and Paddy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and freinds.
Michael's funeral will be strictly private, due to Government and HSE regulations advice regarding public gathering.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Felix Flynn
36 O'Neill Park, Clones, Monaghan, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Cyril, Olivia, Dermot, Noel and Genevieve.
Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Mairead, Grainne and Majella and sons-in-law Ciaran and Martin, grandchildren, sisters Mary Teresa (Roslea) and Monica (Coonian), brothers James (Roslea), Francis (Magherafelt), Joe (Bangor) and Dan (Roslea), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
Burial will take place privately, in line with the Guidelines issued by The Goverment and H.S.E, and Clogher Diocese with a Funeral Mass at a later stage.
Anna May Hughes
Seveagh, Glaslough, Monaghan. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Mullinahinch House Nursing Home, in her 102nd year.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Sean and Dessie, daughters Geraldine and Carmel, daughters in law Philomena and Mary, sons in law Sean and Paul, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
House and burial strictly private please due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Raymond Maguire
Gort An Chaibleara, Emyvale, Monaghan. Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital.
Sadly missed by Edel, Colm and Orla, his mother Annie, brother Sean and family.
Due to Covid 19 regulations along with Government and HSE advice Ramond's funeral and house will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
Sarah Smyth
Coravilla, Aghabog, Monaghan, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Anne's Nursing Home, Ballybay.
Sadly missed by her cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.
House and funeral strictly private due to Covid 19 regulations.
Lena Woods
12 Rosevale, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, Tuesday, April 7th, peacefully at Mullinahinch Nursing Home, Monaghan, in her 93rd year.
Predeceased by her husband Tommy.
Deeply regretted and remembered with love by her nieces and nephews Bridie Mc Ginnity, Mary Murphy and Gerry Murphy of the Cresent Castleblayney and Tommy, Martin, Francis, Patrick, Ðermot, Paul and Brendan Murphy of Church St., Castleblayney, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Burial will take place privately, in line with the guidelines issued by The Government and H.S.E, with a funeral Mass celebrated at a later stage.
Patricia Farrelly
(nee Murphy) Fortlea, Derrylin and formerly Swanlinbar, Sunday 5th April, peacefully at home.
Devoted wife of Tommy and loving mother of John (Michelle) and Paul (Thara). Dear sister of Patsy, Phyllis, Josie, Frankie, Kathleen, Carmel and the late Tony RIP.
Private burial will take place Monday in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin. A Memorial Mass will be held later to celebrate Patricia’s life.
Christine McGowan
(née Deakin) Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim and formerly of Derby, England, April 5th 2020, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 72nd year, surrounded by the loving and brave nurses and all staff of surgical 1 and 2 who were so loving to her.
Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son Jody, daughter Bernadette, sisters June and Vera, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Cherryl, grandson Kristopher, granddaughters Mary, Aoife and Francine.
Sadly missed by all her relatives, neighbours and friends, in Clooncarne and surrounding areas, also Bornacoola choir and Rooskey Active Age, in whom she deeply loved and who were so kind to her.
A private funeral will take due to government advice on COVID 19 regarding public gatherings.
A memorial Mass for Christine will take place at a later date.
Mary Mc Partlan
Liosmore, Cappagh Road, Barna, Galway / Drumkeeran, Leitrim.
(Following a long illness bravely borne). Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy (Noonan) and their family; Mairéad, Méabh, Niamh, David and their families, brothers Martin and Séamus, sisters Pauline and Gertie and by her relatives and many friends including her many musical friends.
Mary will always be remembered fondly for her traditional Irish singing, as a recording artist, an Arts promoter and as a Lecturer at National University of Ireland, Galway.
Funeral will be celebrated by her family privately and she will be laid to rest in Galway.
Teresa Gallogly
(Tess) (née Roddy) Curraghatowney, Drumreilly, Leitrim. Peacefully, following a long illness, bravely borne.
Predeceased by her brother Tommy.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, sons Niall and Karol, daughters-in-law Karen and Marie, brothers Patsy and Philip, sister Mai, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.
A private funeral Mass will take place followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
A Mass of celebration for the life of Tess will be offered at a later date in St. Mary's Church, Drumlea, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.
Eddie McCauley
Drumeel, Clonbroney, Longford. Died Saturday 4th April 2020 peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital.
He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridget.
Eddie will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Imelda, sons Aidan, Garry, Darren and Edward, daughter Aishling, daughters-in-law Cora, Majella, Maruna and Marion, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, brothers Pat, Charlie and Thomas, sisters Mary Carrig and Nora Kenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends.
In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings a private funeral will take place.
A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
Eddie's family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who cared for Eddie, also their family and friends for their support and understanding at this time.
Maureen O'Reilly
(Neé Magarahan) Liskevin, Kilskyre, Kells peacefully at her residence.
Predeceased by her husband Des. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Michelle, son's Mervin, Alan, Billy & John, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Christina, grandchildren Zoe, Jamie, Niamh, Tara, Niall, Liam, Ava, great-grandchildren Riley, Kacey & Parker. Brothers Noel, Jim, Raymond, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
As per the current goverment directive on Funeral gatherings, a private service will take place, at Lakelands Crematoriun.
Teresa Brady
(née Larkin) Kilmainhamwood Retirement Village, Kells, Meath / Dunboyne, Meath.
Peacefully in her home in Kilmainhamwood Retirement Village, Kells just short of her 75th birthday on Easter Sunday 2020.
Formerly of Dunboyne. Predeceased by her Beloved husband John.
Loving mother to Angela, Patrick, Delourde, Catherine, Jonathan, Gael, Thérése and Grace. Her brothers Sean, Will & Anthony and predeceased by her loving sister Marie. Teresa will be sadly missed by her family, sons & daughters in-law, Marto, Maria, Paddy C, Roxanne, Paddy S, Michael, Stephen, Rita, all her grandchildren in Ireland, San Francisco & Seattle, nieces, nephews and all her extended family, relatives and friends.
Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service for Teresa will take place at a later date.
Noel Lang
Balrath, Kells, Meath. 6th April 2020. Peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his mother Annie, father Harry and his brothers Johnny and Willie.
Noel will be sadly missed by his sisters Charlotte, Elizabeth and Edna, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.
A private funeral will take place.
