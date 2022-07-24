The view from atop Mullagh Hill.

Breezy and blustery day ahead

Weather update from Met Éireann

Breezy and blustery with scattered showers moving northeastwards across the country, merging into longer spells of rain at times. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north this morning but will become widespread in the afternoon, with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours. Some dry and bright spells too though, especially in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees, warmest in the east, with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong at times near the coast.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with occasional clear spells. Scattered showers will continue through the night but will gradually become lighter. The best of the dry intervals will be in the southeast. Light to moderate westerly winds, remaining fresh near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow (Monday) will start off cloudy with scattered showers. Becoming clearer through the afternoon and evening though, with some decent sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, staying coolest in the northwest. Light to moderate northwesterly winds, remaining fresh near coasts.

Dry in most areas on Monday night with just isolated showers. A mix of cloud and clear spells with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Winds easing, becoming mostly light northwesterly.

Conditions will be more settled midweek as high pressure moves over the country. There will be a good deal of dry weather with just occasional showers. Daytime temperatures generally in the mid to high teens with winds easing.

Tuesday is promised generally cloudy with scattered showers. Becoming drier in the evening though, with some late sunny spells developing. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

Dry and clear in most areas overnight on Tuesday. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

Wednesday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Mostly dry with isolated showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light variable breezes.

Dry and mostly clear on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light variable breezes.

A mix of cloud and clear spells with just the odd shower is forecast for Thursday. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

Low pressure is set to return from Friday, bringing wet conditions, which will persist through the weekend. Temperatures staying in the high teens or low twenties for the remainder of the week.