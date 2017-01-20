Bishop welcomes report of Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry

20 Jan 2017The Bishop of Kilmore, Leo O'Reilly has today welcomed the publication by Judge Anthony Hart of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry Report.read more

Monaghan arrest in Irene White murder investigation

20 Jan 2017Gardai have arrested a man in his 30's in the Co. Monaghan area in connection with an on going investigation into the murder of Irene White in Dundalk almost a decade ago.

Cavan ladies confirm new management

20 Jan 2017New boss in place after tumultuous week.

'I did this for the players'

19 Jan 2017Cavan ladies manager blasts ladies board as he dramatically resigns.

Cavan out of McKenna Cup after UU defeat

18 Jan 2017First defeat on Mattie McGleenan's watch

Cavan team named for Donegal clash

14 Jan 2017McGleenan names panel for second game of his tenure.

McGleenan era off to the perfect start

08 Jan 2017"It's a great start. I'm absolutely delighted – the effort of the players there was fantastic. The players that weren't there, well, they have to earn the right to get in."  

Stole over €850,000 from clients

18 Jan 2017Former solicitor has been jailed for three and a half years at Monaghan Circuit Court

McGuinness elected First Vice-President of European Parliament

18 Jan 2017Midlands–North-West constituency Mairead McGuinness MEP has been elected First Vice-President of the European Parliament after topping the poll with a massive 466 votes in the first count.

HSE apology to family of late paramedic

18 Jan 2017The Health Service Executive (HSE) has officially apologised to the family of a Cavan paramedic who died after falling out of the side door of a moving ambulance almost seven-years-ago.

What's on for the weekend

20 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend, let us help you out with our What's On event guide...

Royal School seeks to raise €30K for sport facilities

17 Jan 2017This Friday, January 20, some 100 musicians and singers will take to the stage of the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, from 8pm to perform a ‘Gala Concert’. The event is to raise funds to develop much needed on-site...

What's on for the weekend

13 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you out with our what's on event guide...

