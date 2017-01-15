Search is on for the Cavan Rose 2017

Search is on for the Cavan Rose 2017
15 Jan 2017The search for the 2017 Cavan Rose got off the ground when Maggie McEldowney, the reigning Rose of Tralee, paid a visit to the county last week, writes Thomas Lyons.read more

Latest News

Cavan team named for Donegal clash

Cavan team named for Donegal clash

14 Jan 2017McGleenan names panel for second game of his tenure.

Homelessness protest hits Cavan as group says 'Home Sweet Home' type occupation could happen here

Homelessness protest hits Cavan as group says 'Home Sweet Home' type occupation could happen here

14 Jan 2017A local group say they would consider mounting a similar occupation of NAMA owned property as homeless emergency accommodation as the 'Home Sweet Home' movement did at Apollo House in Dublin, if the there was public...

Homeless family with baby sleeping in car

Homeless family with baby sleeping in car

13 Jan 2017A young man, left wheelchair bound following a brutal machete attack, says that he, his pregnant wife and their baby boy are sleeping in  their car as they desperately search for a place to call  home.

Sport

McGleenan era off to the perfect start

McGleenan era off to the perfect start

08 Jan 2017"It's a great start. I'm absolutely delighted – the effort of the players there was fantastic. The players that weren't there, well, they have to earn the right to get in."  

STATE OF PLAY: The top 20 teams in Cavan ranked

STATE OF PLAY: The top 20 teams in Cavan ranked

05 Jan 2017Just for fun, here are our top 20 club sides in Cavan...

Passing of Phil Brady leaves 'huge void' in GAA and business circles

Passing of Phil Brady leaves 'huge void' in GAA and business circles

06 Dec 2016The chairman of Cavan county board, Gerry Brady, has led the tributes to the late Phil Brady of Arva, who passed away last Saturday after a long illness.

More News

Woman dies in Meath-Cavan border crash

Woman dies in Meath-Cavan border crash

13 Jan 2017A woman injured in a road crash on the Cavan-Meath border following a two vehicle collision which occurred yesterday (Thursday) afternoon has died.

Reunite Cavan submission handed in

Reunite Cavan submission handed in

11 Jan 2017The opportunity for the people of Cavan to voice their dissent at the splitting of the county for electoral purposes concluded yesterday (Tuesday), writes Thomas Lyons. 

RSA issue advice for drivers

RSA issue advice for drivers

11 Jan 2017As Met Eireann warn of snow the RSA issue advice for drivers

Entertainment

What's on for the weekend

What's on for the weekend

13 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you out with our what's on event guide...

No compromises, all Strypes

No compromises, all Strypes

30 Dec 2016More control, less compromise - the third Strypes album is set to be a pure distillation of all we’ve come to know and love about the Cavan fourpiece.

REVIEW: Scrooge & Marley: A Cavan Christmas Carol

REVIEW: Scrooge & Marley: A Cavan Christmas Carol

27 Dec 2016The fear of seeing this adaptation of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, for a Cavan audience was that a few local jokes would be crowbarred into the well-defined structure of the play. 

Group Publications

Meath Chronicle
Offaly Independent
Westmeath Examiner
Westmeath Independent
Your Forum
Connaught Telegraph
Cookies on Anglo Celt website
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Anglo Celt website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
How does Anglo Celt use cookies?
Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
Hide Message