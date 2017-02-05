Clarke: Cavan will learn from this

Clarke: Cavan will learn from this
05 Feb 2017 New Breffni senior captain takes positives from opening defeat.

Cavan beaten in NFL opener

Cavan beaten in NFL opener

05 Feb 2017 Dubs spoil the Breffni party.

Women in Belturbet Henâ€™s Shed spread their wings

Women in Belturbet Henâ€™s Shed spread their wings

05 Feb 2017 The Hen's Shed in Belturbet is going from strength to strength and wonderful friendships and social interaction is being forged in the Goods Store at the Railway Station each Thursday morning.

Stage set for mouthwatering clash

Stage set for mouthwatering clash

03 Feb 2017 Cavan renew rivalries with the mighty Dubs.

Cavan team named for Dubs test

Cavan team named for Dubs test

03 Feb 2017 Three debuts handed out.

'Positives to take from Hastings Cup' - Lynch

'Positives to take from Hastings Cup' - Lynch

27 Jan 2017 U21s exit warm-up competition with Meath loss

Cavan ladies confirm new management

Cavan ladies confirm new management

20 Jan 2017 New boss in place after tumultuous week.

Next steps made easier for brave Casey

Next steps made easier for brave Casey

03 Feb 2017 This week is a life-changing one for 11-year-old Mullagh girl, Casey Fitzgerald, as life with her new stability dog begins, writes Ann Casey.

What's on

03 Feb 2017 Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you, check out our what's on event guide...

LIVE: Anglo Celt Sports Awards 2016 as it happens

LIVE: Anglo Celt Sports Awards 2016 as it happens

03 Feb 2017 Stay here for live updates on tonight's Anglo Celt Sports Awards 2016, kicking off at 7:30pm in the beautiful Cavan Crystal Hotel.

What's on for the weekend

What's on for the weekend

27 Jan 2017 Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you decide, check out our what's on event guide.

What's on for the weekend

What's on for the weekend

20 Jan 2017 Wondering what to do for the weekend, let us help you out with our What's On event guide...

Royal School seeks to raise â‚¬30K for sport facilities

Royal School seeks to raise â‚¬30K for sport facilities

17 Jan 2017 This Friday, January 20, some 100 musicians and singers will take to the stage of the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, from 8pm to perform a 'Gala Concert'. The event is to raise funds to develop much needed on-site...

