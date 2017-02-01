01 Feb 2017Fianna Fáil Deputy for Cavan-Monaghan Niamh Smyth says she is horrified by the increase in the number of incidents of illegal dumping following the Christmas period.
30 Jan 2017The future of the Blacklion Post Office will be determined by An Post provider after the conclusion of a review of submissions from interested parties.
30 Jan 2017Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at approximately 5.38pm yesterday evening (Sunday), January 29, at Lower Lavey on the N3, Co Cavan.
27 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you decide, check out our what's on event guide.
