McGleenan era off to the perfect start
08 Jan 2017"It's a great start. I'm absolutely delighted – the effort of the players there was fantastic. The players that weren't there, well, they have to earn the right to get in."

STATE OF PLAY: The top 20 teams in Cavan ranked

05 Jan 2017Just for fun, here are our top 20 club sides in Cavan...

Last chance to Reunite Cavan for elections

03 Jan 2017With just five days left for the people of Cavan to be part of a submission to request that the county be reunited as one constituency, a number of local representatives have affirmed their support for the call.

'We'll never forget this'

03 Jan 2017Like a scene out of the festive classic 'It’s a Wonderful Life', the local community rallied around a young Cavan family of four who lost their only savings just days after Christmas.

Passing of Phil Brady leaves 'huge void' in GAA and business circles

06 Dec 2016The chairman of Cavan county board, Gerry Brady, has led the tributes to the late Phil Brady of Arva, who passed away last Saturday after a long illness.

Masters footballers take on Mayo in Ballinagh

02 Dec 2016The Cavan Masters (Over 40) footballers will have home advantage this afternoon (Saturday) when they take on Mayo in the replayed All-Ireland final in Ballinagh (throw-in 2.15pm).

COLUMN: Subtle signs McCarron is a long way from recovered

01 Dec 2016Tyrone footballer Cathal McCarron's autobiography casts him in a dubious light.

'Upwards and onwards' as Slieve Russell looks to reopen next week

03 Jan 2017One of the county’s best known businesses will reopen to the public next week after a harrowing Christmas that saw an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug force its closure to the public.

85 primary and post primary schools across Cavan to benefit from grant announcement

03 Jan 2017Grant is worth €544,809 to the 85 primary and post primary schools in Cavan have been announced by the Department of Education and Skills.

Kingscourt College ahead of schedule

01 Jan 2017The construction of the new Dún an Rí College in Kingscourt is ahead of schedule, according to the Chief Executive of Cavan Monaghan ETB, courtesy of the recent mild weather.

No compromises, all Strypes

30 Dec 2016More control, less compromise - the third Strypes album is set to be a pure distillation of all we’ve come to know and love about the Cavan fourpiece.

REVIEW: Scrooge & Marley: A Cavan Christmas Carol

27 Dec 2016The fear of seeing this adaptation of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, for a Cavan audience was that a few local jokes would be crowbarred into the well-defined structure of the play. 

What's on for the weekend

16 Dec 2016Wondering what to do the weekend... let us help you with our what's on event guide...

