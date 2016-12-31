30 Dec 2016More control, less compromise - the third Strypes album is set to be a pure distillation of all we’ve come to know and love about the Cavan fourpiece.
30 Dec 2016The mother of Clodagh Hawe, who died in an apparent murder-suicide alongside her three young children earlier this year, has expressed her shock that there is no safe house in the county for women caught up in violent...
06 Dec 2016The chairman of Cavan county board, Gerry Brady, has led the tributes to the late Phil Brady of Arva, who passed away last Saturday after a long illness.
02 Dec 2016The Cavan Masters (Over 40) footballers will have home advantage this afternoon (Saturday) when they take on Mayo in the replayed All-Ireland final in Ballinagh (throw-in 2.15pm).
29 Dec 2016Time is running out to add your voice and support the 'Reunite Cavan’ campaign to reunite our county for electoral purposes.
28 Dec 2016The Slieve Russell Hotel, which was forced to close due to an increased outbreak of the Winter vomiting bug (Norovirus) among residents, staff and patrons, is expected will remain shut until the New Year.
27 Dec 2016The fear of seeing this adaptation of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, for a Cavan audience was that a few local jokes would be crowbarred into the well-defined structure of the play.
16 Dec 2016Wondering what to do the weekend... let us help you with our what's on event guide...