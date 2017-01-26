25 Jan 2017Bookies have wagered that there is a 14/1 chance that the sole winner of last night's €88.5 million Euromillions lotto jackpot is from Co Cavan.
25 Jan 2017Almost €17 million has been allocated for for regional and local roads in Cavan and Monaghan.
19 Jan 2017Cavan ladies manager blasts ladies board as he dramatically resigns.
25 Jan 2017Local Fianna Fail Senator Robbie Gallagher and Diarmuid Wilson have levelled a joint call upon the Government to listen to the concerns expressed by families in areas of counties Cavan, Monaghan and Meath affected by...
25 Jan 2017Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has described as “brutal and senseless” the murder of Cavan-native, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, and in marking the fourth anniversary of his death...
20 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend, let us help you out with our What's On event guide...
17 Jan 2017This Friday, January 20, some 100 musicians and singers will take to the stage of the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, from 8pm to perform a ‘Gala Concert’. The event is to raise funds to develop much needed on-site...