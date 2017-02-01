'Minister must wake up to the need for domestic violence'

01 Feb 2017A local TD has said that the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs has to urgently review the need for a women’s refuge to serve the needs of women across the two counties. It comes as new Department figures show that...read more

Latest News

Illegal dumping an environmental concern - Smyth

01 Feb 2017Fianna Fáil Deputy for Cavan-Monaghan Niamh Smyth says she is horrified by the increase in the number of incidents of illegal dumping following the Christmas period.

Cavan students bound for Rome

01 Feb 2017Cavan teams top fundraising efforts

New Cavan wastewater services plant opened

31 Jan 2017Irish Water yesterday (Monday, January 30) marked the official opening of the Cavan Wastewater Treatment Plant following a €14.5 million upgrade to the plant by the national utility.

Sport

'Positives to take from Hastings Cup' - Lynch

27 Jan 2017U21s exit warm-up competition with Meath loss

Cavan ladies confirm new management

20 Jan 2017New boss in place after tumultuous week.

'I did this for the players'

19 Jan 2017Cavan ladies manager blasts ladies board as he dramatically resigns.

More News

Decision due on the provision of Blacklion post office services

30 Jan 2017The future of the Blacklion Post Office will be determined by An Post provider after the conclusion of a review of submissions from interested parties.

Man killed in road traffic accident at Lavey

30 Jan 2017Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at approximately 5.38pm yesterday evening (Sunday), January 29, at Lower Lavey on the N3, Co Cavan.

Tom, legend of GAA officialdom, enters Hall of Fame

29 Jan 2017Mention the name Tom Boylan to any member of the GAA fraternity in Cavan and indeed in any of the 32 counties and his virtues will be extolled far and wide. Tom was the Treasurer of Cavan County Board for 28...

Entertainment

What's on for the weekend

27 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you decide, check out our what's on event guide.

What's on for the weekend

20 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend, let us help you out with our What's On event guide...

Royal School seeks to raise €30K for sport facilities

17 Jan 2017This Friday, January 20, some 100 musicians and singers will take to the stage of the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, from 8pm to perform a ‘Gala Concert’. The event is to raise funds to develop much needed on-site...

