Tom, legend of GAA officialdom, enters Hall of Fame

29 Jan 2017Mention the name Tom Boylan to any member of the GAA fraternity in Cavan and indeed in any of the 32 counties and his virtues will be extolled far and wide. Tom was the Treasurer of Cavan County Board for 28 years from 1980 to 2008 and was one of the longest serving in the country in that distinguished role for his county.read more

Cavan has â€˜one of worstâ€™ drink driving records

28 Jan 2017The Chief Superintendent for the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division, Christopher Mangan, has called for extra resources to address what he described as “disgraceful displays of driving” on local...

'Positives to take from Hastings Cup' - Lynch

27 Jan 2017U21s exit warm-up competition with Meath loss

What's on for the weekend

27 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you decide, check out our what's on event guide.

Cavan ladies confirm new management

20 Jan 2017New boss in place after tumultuous week.

'I did this for the players'

19 Jan 2017Cavan ladies manager blasts ladies board as he dramatically resigns.

Cavan out of McKenna Cup after UU defeat

18 Jan 2017First defeat on Mattie McGleenan's watch

Doctor 'shocked' to discover at-risk labouring mother was hyper-stimulating

27 Jan 2017A ruptured uterus is the “absolute emergency” that everyone is trying to avoid for a mother with a previous caesarean section, a Medical Council inquiry has been told, writes Liz Farsaci.

'It is a problem in every town' in the country

26 Jan 2017The Cavan Monaghan Divisional Drugs Unit will be back in operation in a matter of weeks after a four-year hiatus. Chief Superintendent Christopher Mangan told the County Cavan Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that the...

â‚¬140k growhouse discovered in Carrigallen

26 Jan 2017Gardai in Leitrim have discovered a cannabis grow house at a house in Carrigallen, the second in almost as many weeks.

What's on for the weekend

20 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend, let us help you out with our What's On event guide...

Royal School seeks to raise â‚¬30K for sport facilities

17 Jan 2017This Friday, January 20, some 100 musicians and singers will take to the stage of the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, from 8pm to perform a ‘Gala Concert’. The event is to raise funds to develop much needed on-site...

What's on for the weekend

13 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you out with our what's on event guide...

