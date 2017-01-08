05 Jan 2017Just for fun, here are our top 20 club sides in Cavan...
03 Jan 2017With just five days left for the people of Cavan to be part of a submission to request that the county be reunited as one constituency, a number of local representatives have affirmed their support for the call.
06 Dec 2016The chairman of Cavan county board, Gerry Brady, has led the tributes to the late Phil Brady of Arva, who passed away last Saturday after a long illness.
02 Dec 2016The Cavan Masters (Over 40) footballers will have home advantage this afternoon (Saturday) when they take on Mayo in the replayed All-Ireland final in Ballinagh (throw-in 2.15pm).
03 Jan 2017One of the county’s best known businesses will reopen to the public next week after a harrowing Christmas that saw an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug force its closure to the public.
03 Jan 2017Grant is worth €544,809 to the 85 primary and post primary schools in Cavan have been announced by the Department of Education and Skills.
30 Dec 2016More control, less compromise - the third Strypes album is set to be a pure distillation of all we’ve come to know and love about the Cavan fourpiece.
27 Dec 2016The fear of seeing this adaptation of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, for a Cavan audience was that a few local jokes would be crowbarred into the well-defined structure of the play.