Veltig look to make Hub a home

31 Dec 2016One of the companies gearing up to capitalise on the development of a Digital Hub in Cavan Town say they are excited at the prospect and its potential going forward. International software consultancy firm, Veltig, believe the...read more

No compromises, all Strypes

30 Dec 2016More control, less compromise - the third Strypes album is set to be a pure distillation of all we’ve come to know and love about the Cavan fourpiece.

Colls back demand for women's refuge

30 Dec 2016The mother of Clodagh Hawe, who died in an apparent murder-suicide alongside her three young children earlier this year, has expressed her shock that there is no safe house in the county for women caught up in violent...

Jobs boost at €3.5M extension at Hotel Kilmore complete

30 Dec 2016The major €3.5m extension to the Hotel Kilmore has now been completed and 30 new jobs created, bringing the total workforce at the Dublin Road complex to over 100.

Passing of Phil Brady leaves 'huge void' in GAA and business circles

06 Dec 2016The chairman of Cavan county board, Gerry Brady, has led the tributes to the late Phil Brady of Arva, who passed away last Saturday after a long illness.

Masters footballers take on Mayo in Ballinagh

02 Dec 2016The Cavan Masters (Over 40) footballers will have home advantage this afternoon (Saturday) when they take on Mayo in the replayed All-Ireland final in Ballinagh (throw-in 2.15pm).

COLUMN: Subtle signs McCarron is a long way from recovered

01 Dec 2016Tyrone footballer Cathal McCarron's autobiography casts him in a dubious light.

Last chance to Reunite Cavan

29 Dec 2016Time is running out to add your voice and support the 'Reunite Cavan’ campaign to reunite our county for electoral purposes.

Landmark hotel shut for New Year

28 Dec 2016The Slieve Russell Hotel, which was forced to close due to an increased outbreak of the Winter vomiting bug (Norovirus) among residents, staff and patrons, is expected will remain shut until the New Year.

The hunt is on!

28 Dec 2016The strange sight of dozens of people galloping across fields, chased down by hounds and horsemen, has become a regular one post-Christmas in the east of the county. This year will be no different, except that the annual Manhunt charity adventure...

REVIEW: Scrooge & Marley: A Cavan Christmas Carol

27 Dec 2016The fear of seeing this adaptation of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, for a Cavan audience was that a few local jokes would be crowbarred into the well-defined structure of the play. 

What's on for the weekend

16 Dec 2016Wondering what to do the weekend... let us help you with our what's on event guide...

Townhall Cavan's darkly comic take on Dickens' classic

15 Dec 2016“Scrooge is the most famous tight, miserable bastard in all the world,” begins Philip Doherty. “And Cavan, unfortunately has this reputation for being tight - so we thought that’s an...

