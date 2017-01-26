€140k growhouse discovered in Carrigallen

€140k growhouse discovered in Carrigallen
26 Jan 2017Gardai in Leitrim have discovered a cannabis grow house at a house in Carrigallen, the second in almost as many weeks.read more

14/1 chance Cavan has Euromillions winner

25 Jan 2017Bookies have wagered that there is a 14/1 chance that the sole winner of last night's €88.5 million Euromillions lotto jackpot is from Co Cavan.

€16.8 million funding for regional and local roads

25 Jan 2017Almost €17 million has been allocated for for regional and local roads in Cavan and Monaghan.

Colleagues defend doctor under IMC review

25 Jan 2017Colleagues have defended a doctor who is under review for the care he provided to three expectant mothers in Cavan General Hospital.

Cavan ladies confirm new management

20 Jan 2017New boss in place after tumultuous week.

'I did this for the players'

19 Jan 2017Cavan ladies manager blasts ladies board as he dramatically resigns.

Cavan out of McKenna Cup after UU defeat

18 Jan 2017First defeat on Mattie McGleenan's watch

Senators say Government must listen to locals on Interconnector

25 Jan 2017Local Fianna Fail Senator Robbie Gallagher and Diarmuid Wilson have levelled a joint call upon the Government to listen to the concerns expressed by families in areas of counties Cavan, Monaghan and Meath affected by...

Commissioner marks fourth anniversary of garda murder

25 Jan 2017Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has described as “brutal and senseless” the murder of Cavan-native, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, and in marking the fourth anniversary of his death...

Sale agreed for Station House

24 Jan 2017Sale of Station House has been agreed

What's on for the weekend

20 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend, let us help you out with our What's On event guide...

Royal School seeks to raise €30K for sport facilities

17 Jan 2017This Friday, January 20, some 100 musicians and singers will take to the stage of the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan, from 8pm to perform a ‘Gala Concert’. The event is to raise funds to develop much needed on-site...

What's on for the weekend

13 Jan 2017Wondering what to do for the weekend? Let us help you out with our what's on event guide...

